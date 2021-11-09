Sokoto Police Dismiss Reports Of Bandits Imposing Village Heads In Sabon Birni

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has debunked news making the rounds that bandits have imposed village heads in the Sabon Birni LGA of the State.

In a statement signed by ASP Sanusi Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, for Commissioner Of Police, Sokoto State Command, the news is untrue and unsubstantiated.

*SOKOTO STATE POLICE COMMAND: PRESS RELEASE*

In reply please quote

Ref/No:AZ/5250/SKS/PRD/VOL.III/194

Date: 08/11/2021

*Re: Sokoto Bandits Impose New Heads and Payment of Fines on Sabon Birni Villages*

The attention of Sokoto State Police Command has been drawn to the above purported story in circulation online and other media outlets that bandits impose new heads on sabon birni villages and payments of fines.

The command is using this medium to reassure member of the public particularly residents in Sokoto state that, the command did not rest on its oars in fighting against banditry and other criminality in the state.

Investigation reveals that, the above claim of bandits imposing heads on Sabon Birni villages is not substantiated. We equally device so many proactive strategies and intelligence policing to ascertain the genesis of such claims. However, there is an ongoing operation which the driven force is under *”Operation Hadarin Daji”* including the Military, Police, Airforce and Special Forces. Soonest, this operation will be taken to the bandits camp and normalcy will be restore in areas affected by banditry activities.

Members of the press as well as general public are enjoined to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing Operations against banditry and other criminal elements in the State.

