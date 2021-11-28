Soldiers, Operatives Of EFCC Engage In Gun Battle In Ogun State Hotel – SR

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were in a gun battle with military personnel on Saturday night at Gbenga Daniel’s Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The battle ensued following the invasion of the hotel by EFCC operatives during a social function during which they were shooting indiscriminately in the air to get many injured.

The action compelled some of the attendees to invite the soldiers, which led to a shoot-out between the anti-graft agency officials and the soldiers.

The reason for the invasion of the hotel by the Commission’s operatives and if there were any casualties could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The videos of the incident were posted by some Twitter users early Sunday morning.

https://twitter.com/Letter_to_Jack/status/1464861723660361729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1464861723660361729%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fsaharareporters.com%2F2021%2F11%2F28%2Fnigerian-soldiers-operatives-anti-graft-agency-efcc-engage-gun-battle-ogun

In the video posted by an eyewitness, gunshots and screams could be heard with people expressing shock and apprehension.

Someone said in Yoruba, “God, don’t let me die like this! Nowhere is safe in Nigeria again!”

On Twitter, Sammy @PsalmmyR tweeted, “So they got information that soldiers are on their way. They had to run away but had a shoot-out with the soldier(s) that lasted for hours.”

In another post, Man of Letters. @Letter_to_Jack tweeted the video with the comment, “This is the video of EFCC agents invasion of Gbenga Daniel’s conference hotel last night. This is terrifying and totally unacceptable. Nigeria cannot be a real place, this is a cruel simulation.”

Another Twitter user, Adeshina Michael @shina_adeshina also posted the ugly incident on his page



http://saharareporters.com/2021/11/28/nigerian-soldiers-operatives-anti-graft-agency-efcc-engage-gun-battle-ogun

