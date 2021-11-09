Soldiers Shoot Man In Ihiala, Remove His Body – FIJ

Soldiers patrolling Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have shot a yet-to-be-identified man.

On Tuesday, soldiers from a patrol van opened fire on commuters hundreds of metres away from the LGA headquarters and one fell.

After moving a short distance away, a crowd began to form around the man, prompting the soldiers to return, firing sporadically again and sending residents scampering for security.

When our reporter returned to the scene, the middle-aged man was no longer there. Multiple witnesses said he had been picked up by the soldiers.

Attempts to record the incident were futile, as soldiers forced all commuters to alight from their vehicles and raise both hands to full length.

FIJ earlier reported that a supplementary election in Ihiala LGA was scheduled for Tuesday, as elections failed to hold in the area on Saturday due to insecurity.



https://fij.ng/article/breaking-soldiers-shoot-man-in-ihiala-lg-remove-his-body/

