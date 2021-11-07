Soludo Defeats Andy Uba And Ozigbo In Their LGAs – Premium Times

The APGA Governorship Candidate, Charles Soludo, has eventually casted his vote after hours of BVAS delay.
The APGA Governorship Candidate, Charles Soludo, has eventually casted his vote after hours of BVAS delay.
Messrs Soludo, Uba, and Ozigbo had won in their respective polling units in Isuofia, Uga, and Amesi town in Aguata.
BySamson Adenekan November 7, 2021 1 min read
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has defeated his main contenders in their local government area.
Mr Soludo won Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata LGA, the three top contenders’ native council.
Out of the 20 wards that make up the LGA, Mr Soludo won in Isuofia, Nkpologwu, Igbo-Ukwu I and II, Ekwulobia II, Umuchu I and II, among others.
He polled a total of 9,136 votes out of the 19,548 valid votes cast.
His closest rival, Mr Uba, garnered 4,773 votes while 3,798 voted for Mr Ozigbo.
According to the Collation Officer of Aguata LGA, Alim Ajake, elections did not hold in some polling units across four wards within the LGA. They include three units in Umuchu I (2,292 voters strength), two units in Ekwulobia II, three units in Igbo-Ukwu I, and five units in Igbo-Ukwu II
ANAMBRA ELECTION RESULTS
AGUATA Local Government
Registered Voters – 14,4766
Accredited Voters – 20,809
A – 111
AA – 07
AAC – 73
ADC – 32
ADP – 91
APC – 4,773
APGA – 9,136
APM – 40
APP – 11
BP – 22
LP – 132
NNPP – 11
NRM – 30
PDP – 3,798
PRP – 31
SDP – 60
YPP – 1,070
ZLP – 120
VALID VOTES: 19,548
REJECTED VOTES: 654
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 20,202
