Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has suffered his first Local Government defeat in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State.

Soludo has cleared virtually all the Local Government Areas announced so far but Senator Ifeanyi Ubah clinched Nnewi North Local Government Area, where he hails from.

Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, is candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election.

While 6485 polled votes, Soludo trailed with 3,369 votes.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-soludo-loses-first-lga-as-ifeanyi-ubah-clinches-nnewi-north

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...