Soludo, Uba, Ozigbo Hug One Another At Anambra Governorship Debate (Pics, Video)

Soludo, Uba, Ozigbo Hug One Another At Anambra Gubernatorial Debate (Photos, Video)

After the battle of words between Andy Uba, Valentine Ozigbo and Charles Soludo, at the Arise TV gubernatorial debate, the three Anambra gubernatorial aspirants later hugged one another at the end of the debate, IgbereTV reports.

But Soludo’s statement to Andy Uba at the point of exchange of pleasantries should be a huge take home for every Nigerian politician.

He said, “nothing personal, be anyi ka anyi n’azo”, meaning: “It is our home that we are fighting for.”

