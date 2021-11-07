Mr Soludo defeated all the other 17 candidates in each of the 10 local governments so far announced officially.

By Ebuka Onyeji and Abdulkareem Mojeed

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has won in 10 of the 11 local government areas formally announced by the electoral commission, INEC, at its headquarters in Anambra.

Mr Soludo defeated all the other 17 candidates in each of the 10 local governments. However, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

The 11 local governments are those that have been announced and formally accepted at the INEC state collation centre in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The final announcement is expected to continue later on Sunday afternoon.

Apart from the 11 local government areas announced at the INEC secretariat, Mr Soludo also won in some other local governments whose results have been announced in the local governments but not yet at the INEC secretariat in Awka.

The 11 local governments so far announced at the INEC secretariat are Orumba, Nnewi North, Njikoka, Onitsha North, Idemili, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Aniocha, Oyi, Awka South and Dunukofia. Of the 11, Mr Soludo only lost in Nnewi North.

The governorship election was held in all of Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

See the full results so far announced at the INEC secretariat below.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/493965-anambradecides2021-soludo-wins-10-of-11-lgas-officially-announced-by-inec.html

In the said local government area, the YPP got 6, 485 votes; APGA, 3, 369 votes; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 1, 511 voted and the APC 1, 271 votes.

Soludo has so far won in 10 out of the 11 local government areas whose results have officially been collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Awka South, the APC: 2, 595 votes, APGA: 12, 891 votes and the PDP: 5, 498.

For Oyi LGA, APC: 2, 830 votes; APGA: 6, 133 votes and PDP: 2, 484 votes.

Anaocha LGA:

APC: 2, 085; APGA: 6, 911 and PDP: 5, 108.

Anambra East LG, APC got 2, 034 votes; APGA: 9, 746 and PDP: 1, 380.

In Ayamelum local government area, the APC garnered 2, 409 votes, APGA: 3, 424 and the PDP: 2, 804 votes.

For Idemili South Local Government Area, the APC got 1039 votes, the PDP, 2016 votes and the APGA 2, 312 votes.

Dunukofia LGA: APC got 1,991; APGA got 4,124 while PDP got 1,680.

In Orumba South local government area, the results are as follows: APC: 2060; APGA: 4394; PDP: 1672 and the YPP: 887.

From Njikoka LG, the APC garnered 3, 216 votes; APGA: 8, 803 and the PDP: 3, 409.

Onitsha South, the APC got 2, 050 votes; APGA – 4, 281 and PDP – 2, 253.

For Nnewi North, the PDP has 1,511; the APGA has 3,369 while the YPP has 6,485.

