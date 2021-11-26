South-East Killings Force Catholic Summit’s Movement From Imo To Asaba

26 November 2021

The Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba of Nigeria has lamented the insecurity in South-East, calling on the Federal Government to address it, especially in Imo State.

The Worthy Supreme Council of the Knights, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, stated this on Thursday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, as the group started its convention.

He said, “The worrying security situation in the South-East and its implication should give cause for concern.

“Our 2021 Supreme Council Convention was billed to hold it Imo State but had to be moved to Asaba on the account of the activities of unknown gunmen and other security infractions.

“As knights, we have the duty to speak out against the ills in our society.

Ovueraye said the knights were advocating good government to ensure better lives for citizens.

