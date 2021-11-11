Stanley Nkwazema: Suspect Linked To Odili’s Home Invasion Not Our Staff – THISDAY

The Police earlier arrested and paraded 14 suspects who laid siege on the residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili.

The suspects include; syndicates drawn from the Military, the legal profession, a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo, Stanley Nkwazema, a contributing editor with one of the national dailies and an Islamic scholar.

THISDAY PRESS RELEASE

DISCLAIMER: STANLEY NKWAZEMA IS NOT OUR STAFF/CONTRIBUTING EDITOR

The attention of the management of THISDAY NEWSPAPERS has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY.

Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.

The police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not acting on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form.

Thank you.

Signed

Bolaji Adebiyi

Managing Editor (Print and Digital)

