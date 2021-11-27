Students Sing For Don Jazzy At UNILAG NUGA Opening Ceremony (Photos)

VIDEO: Students sing for Don Jazzy at UNILAG NUGA opening ceremony.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

We reported how celebrities seized the opportunity provided by Don Jazzy’s to sing his praise.

At the opening ceremony of the Nigerian University Games Association, NUGA, at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, students joined the chorus and serenaded the ace music maker with birthday songs.

Don Jazzy posted the video on his Instagram handle with the caption: “Byday boy in UNILAG.#unilagnuga2022.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/video-students-sing-for-don-jazzy-at-unilag-nuga-opening-ceremony/

Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWvxep1FiGw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

