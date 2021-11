Good morning my people.

I want to get a phone and my budget is 70k.

My specifications are minimum of 4gb ram, 64GB storage and at least 5000mAh battery. Most especially the camera and battery are very important.

Excluded brands are Tecno, itel and Gionee products.

Please your suggestions will help me make wise choice.

Thank

