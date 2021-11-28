Sule Alao Malaika gift mother a new building in Lagos

Fuji musician, Sule Alao Malaika has just gifted his mother a new building in Lagos.

Gistmaster gathered, land and property was handed over the mother, who was shocked. She prayed for Malaika and more successes to his career.

The house cost the fuji musician some millions of Naira to erect.

Below is what Malaika wrote on his instagram page

Reposted from @ks1malaika I took her round the

building and showed her the flats we have there. I now handed over all the keys to her saying, IYE (mum) this is the house I built for you…

She was shocked because she never had any idea I was doing this.

ALHAMDULILAH..

Congratulations Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo..

I love you IYE and I will continue to In shaa Allah.

