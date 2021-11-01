Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Send Message To Oyo Communities, Threaten Attack Within Seven Days

Residents of Ayete and Tapa communities in the Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State have raised the alarm over a looming attack by Fulani herdsmen.

A Save Our Soul (SOS) letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, which was signed by one Adeagbo Taiwo, is titled “lnevitable Attack ls Looming”.

According to the letter, herders threatened to attack the communities within seven days, counting from Saturday, October 30, 2021, Street Journal reports.

Taiwo in the letter alleged that 70 Fulani herdsmen, each with an AK-47 rifle on Friday, October 29 came from Ogun State and settled in the Konko community following an attack on a Fulani by one Lukumon Kongo at the Konko area the day before.

“These Fulanis in question promised the people that they are coming to attack Ayete and Tapa within seven (7) days, as from yesterday,” the letter stated.

The letter also recalled an earlier voice note sent to the police commissioner, Oyo State government, Divisional Police Officers of Ayete and lgangan, Department of State Services (DSS), lbarapa North Local Government, the local government chairman and his deputy.

In the voice note, a Fulani man being interrogated warned the people of Ibarapa North local government area to leave the area before the dry season, which starts from October.

Taiwo begged security and government authorities to take the matter seriously and protect lives and property in the communities.

He said “Please sir, don’t handle this report with left hands. Kindly safe life and property.”



