Suspected Thief Caught In Bayelsa (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A suspected thief has been nabbed at Tinacious junction in Edepie, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The suspect was caught after he and his accomplice allegedly snatched money from a driver conveying passengers to Delta state on Saturday, November 27.

Read the report according to an eyewitness, Orukali Justice, below…

A Siena car conveyed some passengers at Tombia, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to Ugheli/Warri Delta State. Just a little distance, the car stopped at Tinacious junction Edepie Yenagoa.

The driver highlighted from the car and started collecting money from the passengers. Surprisingly, two boys rushed the driver, took all the money and one of them escaped while the other boy was arrested by the driver instantly.

Meanwhile, the driver was somehow passionate, he asked the boy (the thief) to call his partner in crime to return his money so that he’ll be free, the suspect denied, that he doesn’t no anybody who was there with him, that he was passing bye when the driver caught him. People, we were all eyes withnessess.

The suspect was still denying and difending himself, so the driver called his friends and brothers, dropped all the passengers, pushed the suspect inside the vehicle and zoomed off.

I don’t know what will happen to the suspect. December is just at the corner and Tombia boys have started their ugly lives. Tombia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State is the Sodom and Gomora of our time.”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...