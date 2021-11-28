Tanker Explosion At Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta (Photo, Video)

TRACE TRAFFIC ALERT!!

A fully loaded PMS laden tanker, due to axle problem overturned around 0445hrs today, while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, spilling it’s content process and affecting traffic along the axis.

While TRACE, POLICE, FRSC & the FIRE SERVICE are working assiduously to restore normalcy, as transloading is in progress, the general public, particularly the motoring public, domiciled or moving around the axis are urged to remain calm and co-operative by avoiding scooping of fuel, use of handset and cooking gas so as not to spark off a fire.

Moreover, the motoring public going inward Rounder axis from Lafenwa, should use Olomore and Oke-Ata axis respectively as alternative routes, since traffic has been diverted towards that axis presently.

Any inconveniences is hereby regretted please.

Many thanks.



Cdr. Babatunde Akinbiyi.

TRACE Corps PRO (M&S)

For: TRACE Corps Commabder/CE.

28th November, 2021.

