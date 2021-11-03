Taraba State University Lecturer Weds His Former Student (Photos)

Update from Siggy.ng

Tales of love on social media as a lecturer of Taraba State University (TSU), Francis Collins Somorija is set to wed his former student, Mercy Momboya in Yakoko, Zing Local Govt Area, Taraba.

Mercy took to Facebook on Monday to share their love story. Read below:

“MR.FRANCIS COLLINS SOMORIJA, MY DESTINED HUSBAND TO BE.

Today been 1-11-2021, I want to share a little story about Collins Francis Somorija my husband to be….

First of all Collins was my lecturer in Taraba state University TSU, Department of Sociology. Anyway it is funny but it is unique & it is will be in record that a Departmental lecturer married his student.

I love that you have keep a record my lecturer turn husband…… Like joke like play when Collins open up to me he loves me seriously I thought he wanted to take advantage of me so, I was reluctant but he was so determined and trusting God that one day I will listen to him, Collins said I’m not going back to Adamawa this is the suitable place to stay.

When I agreed to his gentle request, I saw seriousness in him, though men are funny a times. They can change at anytime but in life u have to try someone no matter what.

I love his zeal because he really knows what he wants, his patience makes him to achieve his goal today.

Secondly we have seen a lot of trials in our relationship but because I have a strong husband he always raised me up anytime I’m weak, he makes me stronger, he respects me before everyone, he denied a lot of ladies because of me.

Thank you my love for making me special before everyone, he hate seeing me angry, men like you are rare u have most of the quality a woman will always pray to have u never give up u are a strong man indeed anytime I think of how u patiently waited for me is not all men that can tolerate that I love you I love you I love you Collins

Finally I won’t forget all his relatives and friends most especially his parents, they welcomed me in that house as if I’m from Taraba state. They hate seeing me disturb n is what I prayed for God to Join me with in-laws that will love me n support us in our relationship not in-laws that will try to see our downfall. At last my Prayers is answered. thank you Jesus! I love you my in-laws may God keep us together and continue to unite us forever and ever amen.

Two certificates collected in Taraba state University is not easy. It has been God all the way and I will forever be grateful to God. All honour and glory belong to him.

U are all invited my lovely friends please don’t b tired with us. Traditional wedding is now a history. Send forth is now a history. THE FINAL STAGE IS OUR WHITE WEDDING…BE OUR GUEST AND PRAY FOR US….. I love you all”.

