Taraba University Final Year Law Student & His Father Die In Motor Accident (Pics)

A final year law student of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Bengha Solomon, has died in a fatal motor accident one month to his graduation.

Solomon died alongside his father Ahmadu Solomon and five other persons in the accident which occurred at Gazabu village in Bali local government area of Taraba State on Saturday, November 6.

The Accident involved an 18 seater Hummer bus conveying the people that went to Baissa, the headquarters of Kurmi local government area of Taraba State, for the funeral of one late Kum Ndola which was held on Friday.

The accident was caused by burst tyre which made the vehicle to lose control and somersault several times.

Six people died on the spot while several others sustained various degrees of injury.

Meanwhile, friends and coursemates have taken to social media to mourn the deceased student. One Maigida Samson Dogon Yaro said they had discussed about life after graduation. He wrote:

“I remember when we were charting and discussing about our life after graduation. You even promised to come to Gashaka with your own personal car during my wedding. Because we categorically agreed that we will hustle and gather resources before our Law School. You even told me that after graduation you will enhance your Banana and Palm Tree Plantation at Ndaforo, Kurmi LGA.

“We are only left with a month to graduate. Just for me to hear that you engaged in a motor-accident and you died instantly. What a gruesome accident. What a gruesome dead. Death why, you took away a vibrant potential Counsel. A young Lawyer in the making full of intellectual momentum and colossus.

“What a great lost 500 Level Students. What a great lost Faculty of Law Taraba State University! What a great lost TSU! In totur what a great lost to incoming generation. I am in dark gloom and deep depression.”

