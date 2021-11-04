Tecno Pova 2 Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Tecno Pova 2 ‘power blue’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_XmbRWGGJGs

The successor of the original Pova is yet another humongous big battery smartphone from Tecno but this time, they’ve opted for a 1080P display. Albeit missing a high refresh rate, the Pova 2 boasts of a high 180hz touch sampling rate, for gamers on a budget. Design hasn’t changed so much and this one spots a really loud single front firing speaker. The least impressive feature on the Pova series is still its camera, that has not changed from last year. I compared the selfie camera with the Samsung A22’s for reference, see pictures below.

Pova 2 Specs

• 6.9″ FHD+ IPS LCD Display

• Plastic Back & frame

• MediaTek Helio G85 CPU

• 4GB/64GB & 6GB/128GB Storage variants

• 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Primary Camera

• 8MP Front Camera

• 7000mAh Battery (18W Charging)

• Android 11, HiOS 7.6

• 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6mm

Price: N105K (128GB/6GB)

