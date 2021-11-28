Teni Collects Phone From Fan Recording Her On Stage, Then Rocks Him (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nigerian musician, Teni has shocked a fan recording her on stage.

The musician during a performance collected the fan’s phone then shocked him by rocking him on stage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWw0o1DDkEy/

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea3aZ59lN4Y

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: