Terrorists Plan To Launch Attack On Ogun Border Communities – SSS

Terrorists have formulated plans to launch attacks on Ogun border communities and other border communities across the country.

This was revealed by the Department of State Services.

The DSS said it has intelligence that the terrorists intend to hatch their sinister plot on military bases in border towns.

The secret police, however, asked Customs and other security agencies in the country to put counter-measures in place to frustrate the dark plot by the insurgents.

In a letter dated November 25, 2021, addressed to the Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command, Abeokuta, the DSS said:

“Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now.

“In view of the foregoing and the likelihood, such attacks not limited to the military personnel only, all law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack, please.”

Nigeria has been bedeviled by deadly attacks by terrorists for over a decade.

Thousands of innocent Nigerians including scores of soldiers have been fell by the terrorists.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/11/27/revealed-terrorists-plan-to-launch-attack-on-ogun-border-communities/

