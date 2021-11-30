‘The Big Puff Adder I Killed In My Dog’s Kennel’ (Pictures)

I was inside my room vibing to Tupac when suddenly all my siblings still joking around in the varanda ran inside, shouting snake snake!!

As man of the house wey I be I carried my mortal and small cutlass I normally keep in my room incase of emergencies like this to find and butcher the snake.

After much looking I found it in my dog kernels it was then I knew the reason why Hulk has been barking for like 30 minutes.

I butchered it and useless it

Find pictures below

Modified

Btw the area is a new site with plenty bushes around guess the snake came from the soundings

