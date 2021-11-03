“The Chick That Refused To Go Away Is Now A Mother Hen”

Hello guys

So I opened a thread several months back about a little chicken that refused to go away which I decided to keep as a pet.

There were mixed reactions about keeping a chicken as pet and though the previous thread was hilarious well we have come this far….

If you haven’t seen the previous thread, check it out. https://www.nairaland.com/6281705/little-chick-found-doesnt-want

Like the topic said, Mira is now a mom although it wasn’t easy her first batch of eggs she layed had to be destroyed due to my negligence, but with proper care and attention she was successfully delivered of 12new little chickens

Being her first time, I would say I’m glad she hatched all 12eggs.

