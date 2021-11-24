The Components Of Crystal Meth AKA Mkpuru Mmiri

I am posting this here incase you know anybody who takes this drug. If you actually know what goes into making (cooking) crystal methamphetamine, you will likely not touch it unless you’ve thrown caution to wind and hellbent on ruining your system. Meth is not a natural substance from plants like marijuana. It is completely artificial.

This is for educational purposes , to inform the youth who may, out of ignorance, be lured into consuming this substance. This is not intended for use by any misguided individual for nefarious purposes.

Mkpuru mmiri is the solidified form of methamphetamine. They are usually white like ice crystals, hence the name crystal methamphetamine. Or crystal meth. There’s an active ingredient in the meth which is used in medicine , but the process of creating the meth itself requires the addition of dangerous substances.

The components of meth are as follows:

1. Pseudoephedrine (the medicinal active ingredient used in cough/cold medicines )

2. Lithium (from car batteries)

3. Red phosphorus (from matchboxes , fireworks, flares, or explosives)

4. Sulfuric acid (found in toilet/bathroom cleaning fluid , it is highly corrosive)

5. Anhydrous ammonia (used in fertilizers)

6. Toluene (found in car brake fluid)

7. Acetone (used in nail polish remover)

8. Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda, used for making soap, dyes, explosives etc)

9. Hydrochloric acid (chemistry students know not to mess with concentrated HCL acid in the lab)

10. Petrol ( needs no introduction )

All these dangerous substances have a certain effect on the system . For instance , have you ever tasted or inhaled petrol while transferring from jerry can to car using a hose ? You noticed a certain lightheadedness like a high feeling, right ? Some people found a way to mix all these substances together and it turned to solid form. (That’s if they did not die from explosion while boiling it).

You don’t have to be told what these substances can do to your body.

Now that you know what crystal meth is made of, would you knowingly go ahead and ingest it ? Warn others and save a life.

https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/addiction/crystal-meth-what-you-should_know#2

https://www.justice.gov/archive/olp/methawareness/

https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/meth-addiction/dangers-methamphetamine-ingredients-made/

