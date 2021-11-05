‘The Doctors Want To Amputate My Mum’s Leg. Advice Needed’

Hello NL.

I’m going to keep this brief.

It started three weeks ago. my mum, who was walking normal with no problem suddenly could not walk. Her left leg began paining her severely that day. My mum was all in tears… She was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that her sugar level was on the high side. The hospital gave drugs which stabilised it, at that point my mum was very weak, couldn’t eat, each time she eat she throws up and also had some pain in the leg still. After a week in the hospital, we were then referred to a teaching hospital after a test showed that creatinine in her kidney was high.

The teaching hospital tried their best and I can say my mum is now okay. Except for the left leg. She can’t still walk on it, the leg feels cold to touch with a little discolouration above the foot.

Doppler test showed that blood isn’t really flowing through the leg. And they said they will need to amputate the leg to prevent the infection from growing to the other parts of the body.

Please I want to know if you know anyone who had similar condition and amputation was recommended but was later healed without need for amputation.

Please share your recommendations. I need my mum now more than before in my life. We are confused on whether to allow them to go on with the amputation or seek other alternatives.

Thank you very much.

Pls note that as at now, her sugar level, creatinine and other things are normal.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...