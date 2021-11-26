The Importance Of Saying “In Shā Allah إن شاء الله”

“And never say of anything, ‘I will definitely do this tomorrow,’ without adding, ‘if Allah so wills!’” (al-Kahf: 23-24)

For our Fiqh courses at the Uni., we study the famous explanation to Zaad al-Mustaqni’ (Hanbali Fiqh) known as ar-Rawdh al-Murbi’ authored by Sh. Mansūr al-Buhūtī (1051h) رحمه الله. Under the chapter of utensils, al-Buhūtī stated that he will expound on a particular issue later on in the book under the chapter of الصيد. Unfortunately, when you goto said chapter, you’re unable to find that commentary.

Our Shaykh جزاه الله خيرا earlier this semester pointed out that because al-Buhūtī did not say “in shā Allah”, Allah did not will for it to happen. He added that this shows the importance of saying “in shā Allah” whenever we wish to accomplish something in the future. Allah tells us,

وَلَا تَقُولَنَّ لِشَيْءٍ إِنِّي فَاعِلٌ ذَٰلِكَ غَدًا (23) إِلَّا أَن يَشَاءَ اللَّهُ

“And never say of anything, ‘I will definitely do this tomorrow,’ without adding, ‘if Allah so wills!’” (al-Kahf: 23-24)

Under these verses, Muffassirun mentioned that the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم was asked about ar-Ruh, the young men, and Dhul Qarnayn. The Prophet never spoke based on his desires & always waited for revelation before providing an answer. He told the questioners that he will reply to them the next day, hoping he would receive revelation about those events by then…but he did not say “in shā Allah”.

Consequently, Allah stopped revelation for 15 days while the questioners were still waiting for a reply. This affected the beloved Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم as his challengers thought this was sufficient proof to discredit his message. Surah al-Kahf was then revealed providing more than adequate responses for their inquiries. In the Surah, Allah also included the verses mentioned above so as to teach and remind the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم the importance of saying “in shā Allah” when intending to achieve or execute any affair in the future. Allah also tells us,

وَمَا تَشَاءُونَ إِلَّا أَن يَشَاءَ اللَّهُ رَبُّ الْعَالَمِينَ

“But you cannot will ˹to do so˺, except by the Will of Allah, the Lord of all worlds.” (Takwir: 29)

Subhanallah, from this we can see the importance of these few words. Just 3 words could determine whether you will accomplish your goals/intents or not. Also, when a person recognizes nothing can occur unless Allah wills, it will have a tremendous impact on their Iman & also aid in constantly remembering Him.

Funny story

A few weeks ago during his classes on Sunan Ibn Maajah, Sh. Waseeullah Abbas حفظه الله related to us a story between a man & his companion. The man told his companion that he was heading to the market to buy something & his companions replied saying, “in shā Allah”. The man was baffled as to why he would make such a statement since what he wanted to do was something fairly “simple” and easily accomplished. To him, there was no need for such a statement. As he departed to the market, he lost his money & thus unable to obtain what he set out for. So when he returned to his companion he began saying “in shā Allah” after every other word.

Abu Awzaa’ee Abdus-Salaam al-Makki al-Hanbali

