The Issues Of Building-Collapse In Nigeria: Recommended Solutions

In the early hours of yesterday, 1/11/21, just before the breaking news of the collapsed building in Ikoyi. I was passing by a construction site (a storey building) in my area – it seems like an event hall to me.

I decided to branch the site – just to say hi to the bricklayers and the casual workers, and perhaps to learn new things.

I approached them by saying; “how far na? How the work dey go? Me self, I be Engineer o, I just say make I come see wetin una dey do 4 here.” I said.

Immediately, conducting a visual inspection on the site, I noticed the low quality of the blocks on ground, most of them were broken, I got more curious and inquisitive. It was so obvious that the quantities of sand were more than the cement, and by the matter of fact, some of the blocks were already broken perhaps during the process of offloading the substandard blocks.

I took a step further to conduct a simple strength test (static pendulum swing on a broken piece of block) and impact test (punch) on an unbroken block. The Broken piece of block failed the first strength test woefully – rated about 20% strength.

For the second test, that is, impact test, I used my hand to punch the block (the Anthony Joshua style) , sincerely, I did not apply much force, the block scattered with just a little blow. OMG. I was bothered about the situation.

Some of the site workers were looking at me during the process.

I was actually concerned about the structure standing the test of time… so to say, I started challenging the bricklayers that why would they use such blocks for building? I said that’s the major reasons for building collapse in Nigeria, and that innocent people and random visitors could be the victim of such negligence in the future. I specifically said; “where 2 bags of cements were to be used, people would use 1 bag just to cut cost.”

And most times, that’s why you see cracks on buildings after it has absorbed little raindrops. It’s a RED SIGN for its structural sustainability.

One of them replied, “na so the supplier bring them come give us o”, another worker said; “e fit be say na rain cause am…”

I said in my mind; “shey awon eleyi normal sha ? “

I left the site so bothered. Afterwards, I approached an elderly man that resides around the site and narrated the whole story to him and his company; how the blocks were looking so substandard and how I conducted 2 strength tests on the block – and they failed woefully.

The elder man pointed at another sets of blocks to me; he said; “those substandard blocks were made with machines, but these strong blocks were made with hands.” Lo and behold, by the time I conducted a strength test on these second sets of blocks, they were much more stronger than the former, with a rating of about 80-95% strength. I gave it a punch, but with no effect.

I left the area, quite sober; I started thinking about the self-wickedness of humanity, and something came to my mind, that; God is not wicked, God does not do bad deeds, wickedness and evils are the handiworks of the heathens, and that, someday, such structures being built with substandard materials might collapse and people would start blaming God.

Few hours later, I saw a related news on Nairaland, about the collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos State, I become so emotional. I said to myself; Just one man’s corrupt act and negligence might have led to this, or maybe someone actually tendered QUANTITY in the place of QUALITY just to maximize profits. All these risks are avoidable if we tend to do the right thing – so that no man would blame God for such unnatural occurrence. It’s like a Chess game, a single wrong move might lead to a woeful defeat.

No be say I dey do amebo, it’s just the strife against societal irregularities is a collective role, and the masses have a crucial role to play in the cause, likewise the designated governmental bodies.

And by the matter of fact, I’ve always been writing about related issues as such, in fact, I featured this theme in my 2018 book, titled; “The New Ekiti Dream”. As attached,

that’s page 17 of my long-term policy book.

On a conclusive note, one of the reasons why we always need to take proactive preventive move is that it could be anybody.

Here’s my recommendation;

For the innocent masses not to be caught-up in subsequent flames as such, I think we need to establish a very serious regulatory outfit, perhaps, The Department of Quality Control in each Nigerian State and the concerned subjects MUST be ready to comply and adhere to all the laid-down rules of engagement for the construction ventures.

Secondly, the Government should delegate a special duty to some MOBILE QUALITY CONTROL AGENTS to ensure the regulatory compliance of ALL the construction works in Nigeria. At least, some qualified unemployment youths could be engaged for such processes.

My duty is to WRITE to make it RIGHT!

God bless y’all readers.

Written by Jawolusi Oluwaseun. (The NETISM Author)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...