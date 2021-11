A video making the rounds on social media has captured the dramatic moment a pastor got into a tussle with a ‘mad man’ while trying to heal him in public.

In the Video obtained by Igbere TV, the pastor could be seen laying hands on the mad man in public as people watched.

He prayed and cast away the demons possessing the man, but it was to no avail as the mad man didn’t regain his right senses.

The video has generated lots of reactions from users of the internet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baXLH45A8a4

