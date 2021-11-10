The Moment INEC Declared Soludo Winner Of Anambra Governorship Election (Video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Newspremises reports.

Mr Soludo polled a total of112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 53, 807 to emerge second.

Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got a total of 43,285 votes to emerge the third position.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) came fourth with 21,261 votes. Mr Ubah also won in one local government, same as Mr Ozigbo, with Mr Soludo winning in the remaining 19 local governments.

The Returning Officer for 2021 Anambra governorship election, Florence Obi, announced this in the early hours of Wednesday at INEC headquarters, Awka.

Here is a video showing the moment the returning officer of the Anambra state governorship election, Professor Gloria Obi, declared Charles Soludo of APGA, winner of the state’s governorship election.

