The Okoye Wives, Anita And Lola, Celebrate Thanksgiving Together (Photos)

Peter Okoye’s wife Lola Omotayo recently joined Paul’s wife Anita Okoye and their kids in the US to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Igbere TV reports that this comes after singers Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Paul Okoye aka King Rudy who were a part of the formerly defunct PSquare music group completed the last leg of their reconciliation by meeting each other physically.

Anita Okoye, the wife of Paul took to her Instagram account on Friday to share photos from the event with the caption, ”Grateful heart.”

Nigerian DJ Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch was also present at the event.

On 25 September 2017, numerous media outlets reported that PSquare disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.

Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.

Igbere TV reports that the brothers ultimately reconciled publicly on 17th November 2021, when they both hugged and shook hands at Peter Okoye’s home in Lagos. Peter’s wife and the duo’s older brother, Jude Okoye were also present and hugged each other as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-b7brR169E

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWvPJXirUZi/?utm_medium=copy_link

