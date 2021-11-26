The Problem With Beautiful Women (Photos)

Everyone expects you to be bad mannered.

If you’re good mannered and very beautiful, it’s too good to be true. You’re pretending.

Everyone expects you to be getting constant male attention. Meanwhile, most men are very wary of extremely good looking women and would rather approach average ones to boost their ego.

People can’t just accept it that you’re single. Like singularly single. Somehow, they think you’re lying because they expect men to be flooding your DM.

Others expect you to use your beauty to secure privilege. “How can a beautiful lady like you be jobless? Or broke?” they say.

Men think you’re getting constant sex. Especially if you have a pretty face with a “hot” body. It’s almost unbelievable if she’s fair skinned and claims to be a virgin.

You can add your own.

