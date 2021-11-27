There Is Money In Akara And Pap Business

Whaaaaaattt!!!!!

Some people are making money oo.. there are some business we neglect.. yet people are using it to cash out seriously..

Just this morning I went out to get our usual akara and bread.. Omo the woman no even come out.. I nearly weep .. had to ask someone where I can get it apart from this woman here, cuz I’m new in the area … The guy just told me to walk straight to the next junction..then I take my left ..that I will see akara woman.. omo I went there .. behold I saw this woman selling akara and bread couple with pap… The funny thing is … I saw dozens of people drinking pap with akara … Omo I started thinking who know how much this woman dey make everyday … Me and one man there dey talk … The man come tell me say the woman done build house for port Harcourt here… Omo I nearly shout .. immediately I left there .. I start to ask myself … E get some business people dey neglect .. yet there is money in it …

