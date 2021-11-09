Thomas Adewumi University Unveils 214KW Solar Farm, To Power Kwara Communities

A private tertiary institution, Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Kwara State, has inaugurated a 214 kilowatt solar farm to serve its energy needs.

The facility, which was unveiled by its founder, Dr Johnson Adewumi, at the university campus on Saturday, would also supply electricity to the neighbouring communities.

A statement from the university on Monday said the institution would only use 56kw and distribute the remainder to the neighbouring communities of Oko Irese and Omu Aran.

Apart from Adewumi, other dignitaries at the unveiling of the power facility were the Vice Chancellor, TAU, Prof K.L Ayorinde; Dean of Faculties; Prof Odebunmi and Dr J. Ishola; the engineers in charge of the project, Ilesanmi Olanrewaju, Isaac Ajah and Samuel Adeolu, together with other members of the university community.

The statement reads, “The capacity of the solar farm is about 214KW of which the university uses just about 56kw. TAU through Decrown West Africa company will also become distributor of energy to neighbouring communities; Oko Irese and Omu Aran will be the beneficiaries of this solar energy as time goes on.

“This is also an open door for training opportunities and also to encourage the innovation of energy-dependent ideas. Decrown W.A, our sponsor company has helped to put the solar power in place.

“The men, who worked on the installations are newly trained and were instrumental to the establishment of the solar farm. The aim of Thomas Adewumi University is to help create jobs and moving on, that is our focus.”

The statement said Ajah, who lead the team of engineers and technicians that worked on the installation, put the capacity of the solar panel at 120KW, which he further said can dissipate power up to about 8-9 hours daily.

According to him, an 80kw battery was provisioned to back up the inverter in time of poor radiation.



