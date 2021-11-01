Thugs Clash With Members Of Plateau State House Of Assembly (Photos)

There was pandemonium at the Plateau State ‘House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday 1st ‘November as unknown persons gained access from the back of the house to wreck havoc and attempt to remove members who were already sitted in the house.

The security personnel were taken by surprise when some unknown persons made their way through the back of the house to stop the embattled speaker and some members of the House from going ahead with any proceedings which led to a response and clash with youths who were protesting outside the complex, leading to damages of doors and windows before the quick response of the security personnel to restore order.

Soon afterwards, the security agencies moved in to forestall the breakdown of law and order as they ordered everyone out of the complex and also tear gassed persons who resisted as they scampered for safety.

All roads leading to the Plateau State 1-louse of Assembly were barricaded as youths bearing various placards protesting in support of the embattled speaker Nuhu Abok Ayuba who was impeached last week.

Recent reports has also shown the embattled speaker in a video as he sat with other members and made a video calling for restoration of a Legal process and proceedings in the house and advocated for the intervention of democratic stakeholders. In the short video being circulated, the embattled Speaker, Abok ‘Nuhu Ayuba and 11 other were seen appealing to all speakers of various house of Assemblies in ‘Nigeria, Governor’s Forum snd the President to intervene and restore justice to office the Plateau Speaker and ‘House of Assembly in Plateau State.

Drama in Plateau Assembly as youths takeover, demanding reinstatement of Ayuba

Fresh drama is brewing in Plateau State House of Assembly as the purportedly suspended Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, and his group on Monday morning gained entrance into the chambers having been barred last Thursday when he was purportedly suspended forcing him to hold plenary at a Community Hall in Zawan, Jos South local government area.

At that sitting, he suspended six members who spearheaded his impeachment even as the State Governor, Simon Lalong, received and congratulated Yakubu Sanda, Member representing Pengana State constituency who was appointed as Speaker by the faction which suspended Abok.

The Governor has however distanced himself from the drama in the House.

But placards-carrying youths, as early as 4 am, besieged the State Assembly, calling for Abok to be reinstated saying “he is a youth that is being persecuted for standing for the future of Plateau.”

At the time of this report, the impeached Speaker and his allies of 12 men were in the Assembly, having a meeting while a few security personnel were seen in strategic positions around the vicinity of the Assembly.



