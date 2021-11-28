Tinubu 2023: We Went For Nigeria’s Peace & Unity, Not Politics – Foluke Daramola

Tinubu 2023: We Went To Advocate For Nigeria’s Peace And Unity; Not For Politics – Foluke Daramola (Video)

Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola has reacted after she and her colleagues were called out for singing Tinubu’s praise in a viral video, IgbereTV reports.

The video shows some Nollywood stars which included Mr. Ibu and Harry B Anyanwu, sitting around a conference table, and chanting, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.

See videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAiJ7gr_Ldw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pURQvt8CvAo

This earned them criticisms from Nigerians. Some people accused them of collecting money to endorse Tinubu.

Reacting Foluke said she and her colleagues’ presence at the gathering had nothing to do with politics.

She said though she’s a card carrying member of the APC, they were not there to endorse any candidate, instead they were there for a peace and unity campaign.

Foluke also added that she wasn’t paid money to endorse anyone.

Watch her speak in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGdHYzf9ME8

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWwC9_nJXcL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

