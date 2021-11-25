Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has hinted that the Commission is currently investigating Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bawa disclosed that the investigation would take time because it takes time.

Speaking with ThisDay, the EFCC czar revealed that they have a request for Tinubu’s assets declaration form.

According to Bawa: “You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before an investigation and now you are saying why didn’t we arrest Tinubu? Why didn’t you just say ‘arrest him’?

“Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don’t end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis.

“You understand? You know you are from the media. After you will say we are doing a media trial.”

Recently, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had dismissed plans to probe Tinubu

Malami had said his office had no plans to investigate the former Lagos State governor.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Tinubu-is-under-investigation-EFCC-Chairman-Bawa

