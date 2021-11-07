Tinubu, Nasarawa Governor And Sanwo-Olu Visit Collapsed Bulding Site (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrives at the site of the Ikoyi Building Collapse together with the Governor(s) of Lagos State and Nassarawa State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Engr Abdullahi A. Sule respectively.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: