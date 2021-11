Hi guys,

I’m erad of eraddesigns.

These are tips I think of every once in a while.

But rather than wait till they are in bulk,

I put them down in bits as they come.

Please enjoy,

And let me know what you think.

Positive or negative.

Please visit https://www.nairaland.com/5650151/nairaland-portfolio-logo-designers

for awesome logo design inspiration and designers to work on your next project.

Thank you.

Here we go…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...