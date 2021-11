Media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 37th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared beautiful photos of herself with the caption;

“Thank you for 36. I will never forget this year. It’s time for 37. God. Me. Family. A few good men.

Welcome to my year of abundance

Happy birthday to me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVyuoXLKa5G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...