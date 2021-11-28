Tokophobia: Fear Of Death During Pregnancy. Ever Experienced This?

I was going through my pictures and stumbled on my preggy picture and smiled…remembering the reason behind the picture.

During my pregnancy days, especially my first pregnancy, I was so scared of childbirth… The thought of pushing out a baby scares me a lot … I know what must be going through some of your minds lol.

So one day after church service, I called a camera man to snap me. I was 6 months pregnant then, to the camera man; I’m taking a normal picture. To me I’m taking my last and probably an appropriate picture for my OBITUARY.

sounds weird right?

Oh yes pregnancy can bring lots of weird thoughts… I checked on online and found out it’s actually a phobia called TOKOPHOBIA

