Tony Uranta Passes on

Human rights activist, Tony Uranta is dead
His death was announced earlier today, Thursday, November 24, 2021 by Jimi Disu, an on-air-Personality on his facebook page
Sources close to the deceased said Uranta died after serious battle with undisclosed ailment.
Urana was a member, Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).
He attended the University of Ibadan between 1972-1976.
He is survived by his wife, Baarong Uranta of Channels TV