Tottenham Hotspur Sack Coach, Nuno Espírito Santo

Following Saturday’s drubbing by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur has announced the sack of boss, Nuno Espirito.

The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

A further coaching update will follow in due course.



Tottenham Hotspur

