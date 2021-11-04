Traveling Abroad: Your Guidance Needed

Hello NLds!

I have been a family member of this group to years and what I have found most interesting about this forum is it’s educative and/or enlightenment opportunity it offers.

Yesterday, a thread was opened which discussed the way and manner Immigrants are being extorted, most especially, at the Lagos and Abuja International Airports. One cogent thing that I learnt about the thread is that the first-time travellers are more evenurable to the Airport Officials illegal activities even though some argued that giving anything to these officials is by choice ESPECIALLY WHERE IMMIGRANTS TRAVELING DOCUMENTS ARE VALID AND COMPLETE.

This is where I need your guidance.

I will be travelling out of the country for the very first time by next month. Therefore, I need guidance on two things:

1. For someone that is travelling on invitation base on medical ground, what are the valid travelling documents that the person needs to have to make it COMPLETE? This information is needed in ensuring that my travelling agents did a thorough job regarding my travelling papers.

2. I have taken my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and my second dose is scheduled for 19th of this month. Once these doses are taken, do I still need to take another vaccine before my departure again or I only need to do another COVID-19 test? If it is the latter, between what Internal/period do I need to do the test, where and at what cost?

Thanks as I await your guidance.

Blessings

