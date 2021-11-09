Troops Kill 4 ISWAP Terrorists In Mafa, Borno

The Nigerian troops have killed four SWAP terrorists at Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area, of Borno state on Tuesday evening.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had sneaked into town the town on six gun trucks through a cattle crossing point within Mafa axis at about 6:50 pm.

While the mission of the insurgents was not clear, there is a military formation on the axis.

A military intelligence told PRNigeria that the troops from the 195 Battalion Operation Hadin Kai in Jere were mobilised after receiving an alert on the movement of terrorists in the town.

“The troops from a Taskforce Battalion in Jere engaged the terrorists in the gun battle and eliminated some of them.

“As of now, we have counted four corpses of the invaders as we are still pursuing them and following the track of blood in the bush.

“After our clearance operation on their escape routes, by tomorrow morning may detailed updates can be provided,” the source concluded.



PRNigeria

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...