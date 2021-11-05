Truck Driver Beats New Jersey Senate President After Spending $153 On Campaign (Pix)

A Truck Driver Beats New Jersey Senate President After Spending $153 On Campaign

This is an extraordinary story of how a truck driver that knew nothing about politicking set out to defeat a seating senate president in New Jersey with a paltry $153 campaign fund! This a lesson that money does not win election but vision does.

New Jersey’s longest-running state Senate president has lost his seat to a truck driver who spent only $153 on Dunkin and paper fliers over the course of his campaign.

Steve Sweeney, the Democratic Senate president in NJ, has lost to Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver. With 98% of the vote counted, Sweeney remained about 2,000 votes short of Durr when The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.

The loss by one of New Jersey’s most powerful politicians will result in upheaval of political power in the state, forcing the Senate to find a new president. Sweeney has been the chamber’s leader since 2010.

Just four years ago, he won reelection in what at the time may have been the most expensive legislative race in American history.



Source: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/after-spending-just-153-on-campaign-truck-driver-beats-nj-senate-president/3378682/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...