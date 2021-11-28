Twitter Ban: FG Develops Code Of Conduct For Facebook, Instagram

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Federal Government has developed a code of conduct for all social media platforms in the country, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment has disclosed.

Speaking on Channels Television programme ‘Sunday Politics’ monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Keyamo who is a member of a committee set up by the federal government to meet with Twitter said the social networking site has almost complied with some of the conditions given to it by the government such as payment of taxes and opening of an office in Nigeria.

Speaking on the code of conduct for all social networking sites, Keyamo said “The federal government is very anxious, not only Twitter. In fact, but we have also developed a code of conduct for all of them”.

“They have agreed to a code of conduct, that is Twitter and every other platform because we are using the example of Twitter to draw code of conduct for all other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and all of them” .

“We decided at the committee level that we don’t want to isolate Twitter and give them some kind of bias treatment different from other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and all of that. So, we are developing a code of conduct not for Twitter alone but for the general social media platforms on the responsible social behavior that they must comply with”.

“Code of conduct can be made as bye law under the NBC code because that is broadcast” he said.

https://independent.ng/twitter-ban-fg-has-developed-code-of-conduct-for-facebook-instagram-others-keyamo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...