Two Arrested As Police Uncover Syndicate Manufacturing Fake Drinks In Rivers

Two Arrested As Police Burst Syndicate Manufacturing Fake Drinks In Rivers (Photos)

The operatives of Puff Adder of the Rivers State Police Command stormed a hideout at Eligbolo road in Rumuokoro believed to be used in producing fake drinks. HGS Media Plus learnt.

The operatives led by the Commander SP. Noble Uwoh arrested two suspects identified as Akhayera Collins, age 41 and Christian John on Friday, October 22 at about 3:30pm.

Other suspects were said to have fled the scene when the Police stormed the place.

Consequently, assorted wines, spirits, alcoholic beverages and empty bottles waiting to be refilled with the substances/liquid were recovered at the scene.



