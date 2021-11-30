Two Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Bank In Ekiti

There was palpable tension in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti State, as a policeman and a Special Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, were shot dead on Monday evening when armed robbers attacked a branch of an old generation bank located in the community.

This was the second time the bank would be robbed, having experienced a similar attack in the year 2010.

An eyewitness revealed to journalists in Ado Ekiti that the armed robbers, who entered the town via Igede-Ado Ekiti road got to the bank after working hours and blew off the main door with an explosive mechanism suspected to be dynamite to gain entry into the banking hall.

The source added that before the gun-wielding robbers entered the bank, they opened fire on the police officer on guard while the Special Marshall, who was in his private vehicle ran into the barricade mounted by the armed robbers to prevent external forces from the axis and was shot in the process.

According to the eyewitness, the effect of the dynamite threw the town into pandemonium as houses and shops in the area were affected.

After the operation, which lasted for close to 30 minutes, the armed robbers escaped through the newly constructed Erijiyan Ikogosi road.

The Spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed that two persons were killed in the robbery attack.

“It was an attempted robbery, but they were repelled. Even our men and officers of Rapid Response Squad gave them a hot chase and recovered two vehicles they used for the operation.

“The policeman they killed was outside the bank while the FRSC special marshall was also shot at a distance to the bank.

“The police have swung into action and we will make sure that we get to the root of this matter”.

