Two Persons Burnt To Death In Tanker Explosion In Niger State (Photos)

Two Persons Burnt To Death, Vehicles, Shops Razed In Tanker Explosion In Niger State (Photos)

There was a tanker explosion at Enagi town in Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, October 31 at about 1:00pm.

Two persons is said to have reportedly died in the explosion.

Several shops, motorcycles, vehicles by the roadside and buildings were also affected alongside others who sustained several degrees of injuries.

According to reports, a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), coming from Mokwa collided with a truck coming from Bida. The truck was said to have tried to overtake the tanker and as a result of the overtake, collided with the tanker which caused a massive explosion.

Musa A. Mohammed, the Niger State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps who confirmed the incident said the accident involved a tanker and truck who had a head-on collision and consequently two bodies have been recovered.



