Two suspected land grabbers identified as Olaolu Fashina and Akinshola Oluwasanmi has been apprehended by the Ogun State police command.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, November 8 in Idiagbon community in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state with offensive weapons.

Confirming the incident, he spokesman of the Ogun State police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said they received a distress call that unknown men suspected to be land grabbers, numbering about 60 and armed with dangerous weapons were attacking the village.

Upon sighting the police, the suspects started shooting sporadically, but the police pursued them and two were captured and arrested while others escaped.

Oyeyemi said the police were told that the village was under attack by men suspected to be land grabbers, numbering about 60 and armed with dangerous weapons.

Two live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with the registration number TTD 472 VN were recovered from the suspects.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/11/10/two-suspected-land-grabbers-arrested-for-invading-ogun-community/

