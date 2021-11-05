U.S. Asks Citizens To Leave Ethiopia As Soon As Possible

The U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa advised all U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, a statement on their website said on Friday, after an alliance of anti-government forces threatened to march on the capital city.

“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise U.S. citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the statement said.

US citizens looking to leave the crisis-struck country can do so from the Bole International Airport, the US Embassy said.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman landed in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of Washington’s push to ease fighting.

PM Abiy Ahmed called on citizens to arm themselves and fight back against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). His government also declared a state of emergency.



In a turn of events, the Ethiopian Government see the alarmist reporting by Washington as a huge disservice to the well-earned reputation of these media outlets.”

PM Abiy’s Office calls the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) seeming peace negotiations as a “publicity stunt” and denies vehemently Addis Ababa is under siege.

The Ethiopian Govt has rejected efforts by the International Community to bring PM Abiy to the negotiating table, insisting that “the wealth of reconciliatory approaches and methodologies that Ethiopia has within its own bag,” like traditional mechanisms and elders, etc. has to be explored and exhausted before external measures are considered.

